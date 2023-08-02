Kim Kardashian is revisiting the fateful night Cupid’s arrow hit her mom, Kris Jenner.

The memorable night, which went down nearly ten years ago in August 2014, was doubly nostalgic for Kim, 42, as it was a birthday party for Italian fashion designer and Burberry creative director, Riccardo Tisci, hosted by her ex-husband Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder shared the throwback to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, captioning the family-filled pic, featuring her sister Kendall Jenner: “My mom met @coreygamble this night!”

Kim acknowledged the notable tan she was rocking that night, something she maintained was a product of the year: “So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014.”

Kardashian also shared a couple more endearing snaps from the good ole’ days on her Insta Story, including a pic with a then 20-year-old Justin Bieber!

In a separate pic, Kim posed with Tisci as she tried to cover her early baby bump, explaining that she was “so pregnant here LOL” at the time.

Gamble, 42, is a business executive and talent manager with a 25-year age gap between him and Kris, 67. Despite abundant rumours, the two are not married despite their long-lasting partnership.