Sofia Richie is following in the footsteps of older sister Nicole by branching into fashion design.

In a new interview with Who What Wear, the 24-year-old model revealed that she’s in the process of designing her own clothing line, inspired by the look on display during her recent wedding to Elliot Grainge.

“The aesthetic is very my vibe,” she said of the line. “I made sure, trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I’ve been wearing. It’s 100 per cent me.”

According to Richie, she’s been paying attention to what her sister’s been doing.

“I’ve watched Nicole design for years with House of Harlow, and it has definitely been inspiring for me,” she said. “I’ve taken notes, and I’ve learned a lot. We don’t need to be people that just throw our names on things. We can be passionate and be involved.”

According to Richie, she’s been “co-designing” the still-unnamed line with a “brilliant” woman named Cass, noting that “it was kind of the same vibe” that she experienced when designing her wedding.

“I had Cass come to my house, and we sat in my backyard in sweatpants,” she said.

“We started with things in life that inspire us. For me, it was art and music. We built this whole story based on things that inspire us,” Richie added.

“Quiet luxury, the term, it sounds really nice, so I’m not knocking it. But [my stylist] Liat Baruch and I started working together properly about three and a half years ago, and when we met, our word was ‘timeless,'” she continued.

“I feel powerful in what I wear,” Richie shared. “I really tuned into myself and asked, What am I wearing when I feel my most powerful self? And that was in more sophisticated, timeless attire.”

Her ultimate goal for the fashion line is simply for whoever wears the clothing to enjoy them.

“I want whoever buys it to feel good in it,” she explained. “I hope that people connect with it. I hope people love it.”