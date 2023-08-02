“Vanderpump Rules” exec producer Alex Baskin recently spoke with Deadline about the upcoming 11th season, revealing that Scandoval will continue to be front and centre after the drama that ensued when Tom Sandoval cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Rachel Leviss.

According to Baskin, the upcoming episodes will provide a “worthy follow up to last season” for the show’s fans.

“The timing of [Scandoval] happened to have been perfect,” Madix explained.

“It was insane and proof that there can still be a monoculture,” he continued. “The story of ‘Vanderpump’ is one of survival more than anything. We were coming off a really tough ninth season and we had the cast firings before the season and there was a low energy season during the pandemic. To the network’s credit, they gave us another run at it and we had a resurgence anyway.”

With that in mind, Baskin told the outlet that the “Vanderpump Rules” cast is “so game to tell the real story,” confirming that the new season is filming with Sandoval and Madix, while figuring out Leviss’ future for the show.

“There’s one that we’re still figuring out even this deep into production,” he added. “Otherwise, we’ve been filming with the others and it was a situation that involved the entire group so the aftermath was felt by everyone.”