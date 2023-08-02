Click to share this via email

Tori Kelly is looking forward to getting back onstage.

Kelly, who was released from hospital earlier this week after being treated for blood clots, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her enthusiasm about getting back in front of an audience.

“I can’t wait to perform again !!” Kelly wrote in the caption, accompanying a video in which she’s performing her single “Shelter” onstage. “just a taste of all the things i’ve been working on for u ♡,” she wrote.

On Tuesday, Kelly revealed that she’d returned home, with TMZ reporting that she’d been released the previous day.

Kelly shared a video on Instagram celebrating her return home following two weeks hospitalized for blood clots in her lungs after passing out while out to dinner with friends.