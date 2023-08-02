Click to share this via email

Serena Williams loves a good prank, especially when it’s at the expense of sister Venus.

On Tuesday, Serena shared a hilarious TikTok video taken during her baby shower, when she announced she was going to reveal the sex of her baby.

“The greatest part of the reveal was watching #venuswilliams in the background,” Serena wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Venus is seen excitedly jumping around as Serena cuts into a cake, expecting to see either blue or pink inside to indicate a boy or girl.

“Is Olympia going to be a big sister to a boy or a girl?” Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian is heard saying. “Once and for all, the colour is … ”

Venus then leans forward to get a good look, only to become puzzled when the colour inside is revealed to be yellow.

The camera then zooms in on Venus’ hilarious expression of confusion before realizing her sister has just pranked her.