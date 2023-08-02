Click to share this via email

As the SAG-AFTRA strike enters its second month with no end in sight, joining the WGA strike that began in May, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been taking to picket lines to support the unions.

As Deadline reports, a fresh round of protests are expected to take place in the coming days outside studios in L.A., New York and Chicago, in addition to outside Comic-Con in San Diego.

Among the stars spotted recently were Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller, who appeared on the picket line together in New York City, holding picket signs and sporting “SAG-AFTRA STRONT” t-shirts.

Adam Sandler (L) and Ben Stiller are seen at the SAG-AFTRA strike in Midtown on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Also seen picketing were actors Patricia Clarkson, Clark Gregg, Christian Slater, Debra Messing and more.

Actor Christian Slater carries a sign on a picket line outside Paramount in Times Square. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Clark Gregg walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BLW Media/Star Max/GC Images)

Patricia Clarkson is seen picketing with SAG-AFTRA and WGA members in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)