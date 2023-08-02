As the SAG-AFTRA strike enters its second month with no end in sight, joining the WGA strike that began in May, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been taking to picket lines to support the unions.
As Deadline reports, a fresh round of protests are expected to take place in the coming days outside studios in L.A., New York and Chicago, in addition to outside Comic-Con in San Diego.
Among the stars spotted recently were Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller, who appeared on the picket line together in New York City, holding picket signs and sporting “SAG-AFTRA STRONT” t-shirts.
Also seen picketing were actors Patricia Clarkson, Clark Gregg, Christian Slater, Debra Messing and more.