Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce is officially settled, four months after the Oscar winner first filed for divorce.

According to new court docs obtained by TMZ, Witherspoon and Toth have both signed a marital dissolution agreement, as well as a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

Per the outlet, which was first to break the news, the exact details aren’t clear yet, but the agreement is typically presented to the judge, who then, routinely, signs off on it.

Witherspoon filed for divorce in a Tennessee court on March 30, citing irreconcilable differences, with their date of separation listed as the date of filing. She confirmed they had a premarital agreement signed before their wedding in March 2011. In regard to custody, the divorce complaint states, “Wife would show that both parties should be designated as joint custodians of the minor child,” referencing their son, Tennessee.

The filing also referenced future submissions of the aforementioned marital dissolution agreement as well as a permanent parenting plan for their son.

Two days shy of their anniversary, on March 24, Witherspoon and Toth announced they were divorcing. On the same day as the filing, the Hello Sunshine founder was photographed out in Nashville without her wedding ring on.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” their joint statement read. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

A source later told ET, “Reese and Jim’s decision to get a divorce was really just an amicable and thoughtful choice on both parts. They made the decision together and there is nothing dramatic about it. It is all love and they are committed to looking out for their son and whole family together.”

This marks “The Morning Show” star’s second divorce. Witherspoon split from ex-husband Ryan Phillippe in 2006 after seven years of marriage. The two actors share 23-year-old Ava and 19-year-old Deacon.

