Drake and Meek Mill are putting old battles behind them.

On Monday night, during the It’s All a Blur Tour stop in Philadelphia, the Canadian rapper gave a big shoutout to his fellow artist, with who he notoriously feuded eight years ago.

READ MORE: Drake Bought Tupac’s $1 Million Auctioned Ring Worn During His Last Appearance

“Y’all see who I walked out here with right?” Drake told the crowd, referring to Mill. “I’d always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started this s**t.”

Drake showing love to Meek Mill in Philadelphia last night 🤝pic.twitter.com/B0QIjP6XMe — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 1, 2023

Drake continued, “That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he is a real n*****, so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill.”

He added, “It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent for motherf**kin Philadelphia together. That’s what this s**t is about.”

READ MORE: Drake Asks ‘How Many Letters’ Do Bra Sizes Go To After Fan Throws 36L-Sized Bra Onstage

Though Drake and Mill have been frequent collaborators, in the summer of 2015, the two were at odds after Mill accused Drake of using a ghostwriter on his songs.

A few years later, in 2018, the two reconciled, and Drake invited Mill onstage at a concert.

“This really gave me peace of mind tonight,” Drake wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of the two of them together. “Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career.”