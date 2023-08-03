Jason Aldean’s wife is gloating over his success.

On Wednesday, Brittany Aldean shared an Instagram post celebrating her husband reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with his controversial song, “Try That In A Small Town”.

READ MORE: Jason Aldean Speaks Out About ‘Try That In A Small Town’ Controversy During Cincinnati Concert

“Well, yesterday was a monumental day for @jasonaldean ❤️ #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart!! …A career first🙏🏼,” she wrote, alongside a series of family photos.

Brittany then referenced the backlash to the song and its music video, writing, “That sure did backfire, didn’t it?? The best fans EVERRRR❣️❣️❣️❣️.”

Aldean’s hit song became the focus of criticism last month, with the release of its music video featuring footage of rioting during Black Lives Matter protests and more.

Many called out the lyrics and them of the song violent, reactionary and racist, with many noting that the courthouse Aldean was performing in front of in the music video had been the historic site of the lynching of a Black man.

“Got a gun that my granddad gave me/They say one day they’re gonna round up,” Aldean sings on the track. “Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck/Try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road.”

READ MORE: Jason Aldean’s Controversial ‘Try That In A Small Town’ Video Reedited To Remove ‘Black Lives Matter’ Images

CMT and other outlets stopped playing the song and video due to the controversy, while Aldean issued a statement defending it.

“In the past 24 hours, I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” he wrote on Twitter.

“These references are not only meritless, but dangerous,” he continued. “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far.”

The video was also later re-edited to remove Black Lives Matter images.