Beyoncé’s mom is defending her from the rumour mill.

During a recent stop in Boston on her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé raised some eyebrows when she omitted Lizzo’s name from the song “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)”.

Lizzo is one of a number of artists named in the lyrics to the song, which the singer has performed regularly on the tour, including Lauryn Hill, Betty Davis and her sister Solange Knowles.

Many took the omission of Lizzo’s name as a reaction to the news earlier that day that the “About Damn Time” singer was being sued by three former backup dancers with claims of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment.

But responding in the comments of an Instagram post speculating the lawsuit was the reason Beyoncé dropped Lizzo from the song, her mother Tina Knowles shut down the rumours.

“She also didn’t say her own sisters name yal should really stop,” Tina wrote.

Others in the comments also noted that Lizzo’s name still appeared on the screen behind Beyoncé, and that along with her sister Solange, she had also left out former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland’s name during that performance.

Lizzo has responded to the lawsuit, calling the claims “outrageous.”