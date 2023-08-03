Kaley Cuoco’s adorable daughter Matilda is hitting a major baby milestone: reaching 4 months old!

To commemorate the occasion, Cuoco, 37, shared a sweet snap of her daughter, whom she shares with actor Tom Pelphrey, 41, to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

READ MORE: ‘Reverend’ Kaley Cuoco Performs Friend’s Wedding Ceremony: ‘I Got To Marry My Nearest & Dearest Today!’

The “Based on a True Story” actress slapped two GIF stickers on the photo, one that read “I mean…” and another that happily proclaimed “4 months” with stars surrounding it. In the pic, Matilda looked adorable as ever in a spotted pink onesie.

Matilda Cuoco-Pelphrey — Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram Story

Cuoco, who welcomed her new baby with Pelphrey on March 30, regularly gives her 7.9 million Instagram followers an inside look at her new-mom lifestyle, often sharing updates of Matilda and their latest family shenanigans.

Matilda wasn’t the only one who received a loving shoutout on Cuoco’s Instagram, as she recently celebrated Pelphrey’s birthday in an endearing upload just a few days ago.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Says Her Dog Underwent ‘Super Intense Surgery’ After Ingesting Toxic Plant

“Happy happy birthday to the love of my life @tommypelphrey ! 🎂” began the caption, featuring a slideshow of photos of Pelphrey smiling with Cuoco and Matilda. “Best daddy! We love you!!!! ♥️ 🎉 🥳”