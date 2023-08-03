Click to share this via email

Kylie Bratz doll, and Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is officially a Bratz girl.

This week, the doll brand debuted a new line of Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles, featuring the reality star in a variety of looks, including one inspired by her 2019 Met Gala outfit.

MGA Entertainment

The doll replicates the Versace gown Jenner wore that year, including its big, purple, feather-frilled arms.

Another of the dolls is designed to look like the white lace bridal-style gown Jenner wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On her Instagram story, Jenner shared a clip of her 5-year-old daughter Stormi opening the boxes and playing with the dolls.

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“had to get storm all the minis @bratz,” Jenner captioned the video.