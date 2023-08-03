Click to share this via email

Eva Mendes is clearly a fan of the “Barbie” soundtrack.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of herself dancing down some purple steps, with the clip being set to the tune of Dua Lipa’s “Barbie” song “Dance the Night Away”.

Mendes — who donned a stunning green patterned dress for the clip — joked in the caption, “Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?!

“Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition? 💗”

Mendes’ longterm partner, Ryan Gosling, stars in the “Barbie” movie as Ken.

Mendes and Gosling — who share daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, together — keep their private lives on the down low and Mendes tends not to accompany him at red carpet events, and vice versa.

However, that doesn’t stop the pair praising one another online and in interviews.

Mendes recently took to Instagram to share some photos of her and Gosling in scenes from their 2012 film “The Place Beyond the Pines”.

Posting a quote from “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig about Gosling’s performance in the film, Mendes wrote, “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida… To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement.”