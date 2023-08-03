Click to share this via email

Mark Zuckerberg has quite the appetite!

The Facebook founder took to Threads — his latest social media platform — where he replied to a post from McDonald’s asking if their followers wanted anything from the famous fast-food chain.

“20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?” Zuckerberg replied, giving followers a look at his huge Mickey D’s order.

MMA fighter, Mike Davis jokingly chastised Zuckerberg’s order, reminding the tech CEO that he’s currently in training for his reported fight with Elon Musk.

“You’re in camp! No Mcdonalds 😂,” Davis wrote.

“Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity,” Zuckerberg replied, revealing his massive 4,000 calorie-a-day diet. “And it’s so delicious…”

Zuckerberg’s McDonald’s confession comes just weeks after he showed off his fit physique.

In a new picture shared by UFC champion Israel Adesanya, the 39-year-old put his abs and arm muscles on display following an intense training session.