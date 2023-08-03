One of this year’s most unexpected couples is reportedly still going strong.

The internet had a minor implosion earlier this year when rumours surfaced that Kylie Jenner, 25, and Timothée Chalamet, 27, had developed a budding romance. However, all the chatter halted when outlets began reporting that the two had split this week.

But a source spilled to TMZ on Wednesday that the Oscar nominee and the Kylie Cosmetics founder are still dating, urging fans “not to believe everything they read.”

The couple has largely kept their bond out of the spotlight, with only one major sighting of Jenner leaving Chalamet’s house hitting the web in April.

In the sneaky encounter, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner drove away from the “Dune” actor’s Beverly Hills property in a black Range Rover. Following her getaway, Chalamet was spotted separately driving off in his vehicle.

A source dished to ET earlier this year that their relationship was “fun” and “casual,” describing their flame as “not serious.” However, the internet’s observant eye noticed what appeared to be a hickey on the mom-of-two’s neck in a carousel of photos shared on her Instagram in June.

Jenner’s new romance comes fresh from her breakup with Travis Scott, 32, with whom she shares two kids: Stormi, 5 and Aire, 1.

However, the rapper doesn’t seem too pleased with his ex’s new beau, seemingly throwing shade in Chalamet’s direction on his new album Utopia, claiming Jenner won’t find “another flame as hot as me, b***h.”