Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to focus on their kids amid the ongoing headlines and drama with Harry’s family in the U.K.

The pair famously stepped back as senior members of the royal family in March 2020, before moving to California.

Despite some of her previous comments, Meghan has now reportedly taken a “much softer approach about Harry’s family,” a source told People.

Harry’s relationship with his brother Prince William and father King Charles has been up and down to say the least over the past few years.

Things were said to have hit a new low between them after Harry and Meghan released their Netflix documentary in December and Harry then released his tell-all memoir Spare the following month.

“The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the source told the mag. “Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now.”

The pair share son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2, together.

Another insider added, “They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids.”

The source insisted Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito.”

Harry and Meghan “are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents,” the source went on. “Their kids are their world.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “goal” is for the kids to “have a normal life as much as possible,” a source told the mag, with the youngsters’ upbringing reportedly being “very play-based. They have several play areas, including a climbing gym on their property.”

A Montecito resident said of Meghan: “She talks to everyone; there is no pretense.”

A friend said of the pair’s chilled lifestyle, “They’re not into a big scene. They prefer smaller group hangouts at home, karaoke, that sort of thing.”

“Harry’s a beer and steak-and-potatoes kind of dude,” the friend added. “They’re playful and flirty when they’re hanging out.”

“They’re making a life here,” Montecito Journal columnist and local resident, Richard Mineards, told the mag. “It’s a good environment to be educated in.”