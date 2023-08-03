Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift is finally coming to Canada, next year.

On Thursday, the pop superstar announced that her Eras Tour will indeed be heading north of the border, with six shows at the Rogers Centre in Toronto in November 2024.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!” she wrote on twitter, along with a list of the tour dates.

Swift’s run in Toronto will begin on November 14, 2024 and conclude on November 23.

The news comes after months of consternation from Canadian Swifties that their favourite artist hadn’t scheduled tour dates for Canada.

Swift will be the first artist to ever play six straight shows at the Rogers Centre.

Fans took to social media to rejoice in the news.

Some fans, though, were peeved that Toronto appears to be the only stop in Canada.

