Taylor Swift has finally announced her Canadian tour dates, but not all Canadians are happy about it.

On Thurdsay, the “Shake It Off” singer shared the news that she will be bringing her blockbuster Eras Tour to Toronto’s Rogers Centre for six consecutive shows.

After months of fan consternation over the lack of Canadian dates on the tour, Swifties rejoiced at the news.

But some were not quite as pleased with the news, getting on Twitter to complain about Toronto being the only Canadian city on Swift’s tour, leaving fans in other parts of the country out in the cold.

Kinda based from Taylor swift to ignore the rest of Canada in favour of 6 Toronto dates — Jays fan & Treliever (@_jraya) August 3, 2023

GIRL, SIX TORONTO DATES IS NOT CANADA 😭🇨🇦 — ۟ (@erastourticks) August 3, 2023

Canada = Toronto, no Vancouver date soooo guess the Taylor swift dream is over for me pic.twitter.com/WJ4OuYoQMw — aimée (@phoeberbridge) August 3, 2023

Taylor Swift adding tour dates for Canada and it’s just Toronto is so on brand to be honest like bitch her private plane don’t match the aesthetic of fucking Alberta get it together — hopeful (@hopeydopey444) August 3, 2023

the fact that taylor swift isn’t coming to vancouver is heartbreaking. not everyone can fly around the country 😐 — lila (@uhhl1la) August 3, 2023

I take back everything I said about western alienation, chapo and Taylor Swift not coming to Alberta is proof that laurentian elites are oppressing the Albertan class — bart harley jarvis (@remarxist) August 3, 2023

sturgeon moon messing with my psyche, uterus is imploding, tater tot died, taylor swift isn't coming to vancouver. throw the whole day away — Chandler ✨ (@chan_bing) August 3, 2023

The Eras Tour is Swift’s first since her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, whose lone Canadian show was at the Rogers Centre.

Before that, Swift played multiple shows across Canada on her 1989 World Tour in 2015, including stops in Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton, as well as Toronto.