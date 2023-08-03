Taylor Swift has finally announced her Canadian tour dates, but not all Canadians are happy about it.

On Thurdsay, the “Shake It Off” singer shared the news that she will be bringing her blockbuster Eras Tour to Toronto’s Rogers Centre for six consecutive shows.

After months of fan consternation over the lack of Canadian dates on the tour, Swifties rejoiced at the news.

But some were not quite as pleased with the news, getting on Twitter to complain about Toronto being the only Canadian city on Swift’s tour, leaving fans in other parts of the country out in the cold.

The Eras Tour is Swift’s first since her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, whose lone Canadian show was at the Rogers Centre.

Before that, Swift played multiple shows across Canada on her 1989 World Tour in 2015, including stops in Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton, as well as Toronto.