Tony Bennett’s son, Danny Benedetto, is emotionally revisiting his final moments with his late father.

In an exclusive conversation with the “Today” show on Thursday, the son of the late jazz legend, who passed away on July 21 at age 96 due to unknown circumstances, revealed that his final words to him were: “Thank you.”

He chatted with host Hoda Kotb with his wife, Susan Benedetto, describing his dad as “a man of the people.” Danny was Tony’s oldest son from his marriage with Patricia Beech, whom he divorced in 1970 after 20 years of marriage.

Danny worked as Tony’s manager, helping to grow his popularity with a younger cohort of listeners, dubbed the “MTV generation.”

“I put him on these shows that were, you know, 60,000 kids at RFK Stadium, between Nine Inch Nails and PJ Harvey,” he explained. “And, you know, it was a little nerve-wracking.”

Discussing his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, a form of dementia, in 2021, Danny shared Tony’s resiliency: “But Tony’s like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. You know, I wanna keep singing.'”

“We’d take him to the doctor, and he’d go, ‘What am I– why am I here?'” he added. “We would leave and Tony’s like, ‘Susan. I’m really okay. We don’t have to come back.'”

“The music never left him,” finished Benedetto.