Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Keanu Reeves is making the most of his downtime.

The “John Wick” star was pictured chilling out on a yacht in the Italian island of Capri with his sister Kim this week.

Reeves was seen sporting a bushy beard while appearing to sip on a glass of rosé, as he soaked up the sun shirtless.

Later that day, the Canadian actor was seen on dry land as he cruised around town on a Vespa.

Keanu Reeves enjoys vacation in Capri. Credit: Backgrid

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar Drops First New Song Since 2000, Announce Upcoming Album And Tour

Reeves is known for being down to earth and keeping his private life private despite being a huge actor.

While chatting to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté earlier this year, Reeves had the most Canadian and humble response to being called “royalty” in his home country.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Makes The Day Of 9-Year-Old Super Fan

“First of all, you are Canadian royalty,” Chanté insisted, as Reeves proclaimed, “No, I’m not… No!”

The actor, who had been promoting his latest flick “John Wick: Chapter 4”, sweetly added, “That’s kind.”

At the end of the interview, Chanté couldn’t resist calling him royalty one last time while thanking him for the chat.

He smiled and said, “I’m not a Canadian royal!”

See more in the clip below.