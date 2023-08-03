Promoting their new flick “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”, Seth Rogen and Ice Cube sat down to devour some snacks on the rapper’s new series, “Snacked”.

The two icons dabbled into the world of hamburgers and licorice and sat down for a mini chat to discuss their fave munchies.

Much to Ice Cube’s shock, Rogen paid immediate homage to his Canadian roots, whipping out a bag of Lay’s Ketchup chips.

“Ketchup?!” exclaimed the former N.W.A. MC.

“These are ketchup potato chips, which are only available in Canada,” explained Rogen, 41. “These are what I grew up eating, and they’re my favourite chip, but I know they don’t have them in America, and Americans have the weirdest reaction to these chips.”

“They act as though the combination of ketchup and potato is like f***ing insane, they’re like, ‘F***ing ketchup potato chips! What the f**k! Are you f***ing nuts?’ As though the most normal thing to put on a fried potato in the world is not f***ing ketchup!”

Ice Cube, 54, attempted to counter Rogen’s explanation: “What the hell kind of diabolical scientist made ketchup into a spice?”

As the two dove into the taste test, Ice Cube swiftly rendered his review in one word: “Nah.”

Following their foray into ketchup chips, the two also lent their taste buds to Red Vines licorice, with Ice Cube joking: “Twizzlers eaters, kill yourself, these are sweet and delicious, and Twizzlers are wax.”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”, which Rogen voice acts in and produces, is now playing in theatres.