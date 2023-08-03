Post Malone is seriously indulging his nerdy side.

The “Circles” singer recently became the proud new owner of an exceedingly rare Magic: The Gathering trading card, for the price of $2 million.

The One Ring card, from the card game’s Lord of the Rings-themed card set was released in June, and like the ring from the J.R.R. Tolkien universe, there was only one produced.

As it turns out, the card ended up in the hands of a Canadian: Toronto collector Brook Trafton, who wound up selling it to Post Malone.

On Twitter, Trafton shared a video of him selling the card to the rapper, writing that meeting Post Malone and having him buy the card was “my dream come true.”

This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg #onering pic.twitter.com/VMBlDA1HdD — Brook Trafton (@BrookTrafton) August 1, 2023

Trafton added to Malone and Magic: The Gathering, “you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful.”

The guy who pulled “The One Ring” Magic card worth $2,600,000 took this video before sending it in for grading… pic.twitter.com/5VnBHFCZ5X — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) August 2, 2023

He also wrote more about the experience of selling the card in a post on Instagram.

“When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was @postmalone. I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing,” Trafton said.