Jonathan Majors will have a few more weeks before he has to return to the courtroom.

The Emmy nominee, 33, stepped into court on Thursday with his girlfriend, Meagan Goode, but the prosecution cut the trial short, claiming they weren’t ready because they were still obtaining discovery, reports Variety.

A new trial date has been slated for September 6, with Majors’ criminal defence lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, alleging that the delay is due to the prosecutors failing to turn over evidence in a “timely” manner.

Majors’ legal troubles began on March 25 following an arrest in Manhattan after his girlfriend at the time, Grace Jabbari, called the cops on him following an alleged domestic dispute. The police subsequently charged the “Creed III” actor with assault and aggravated harassment after Jabbari was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck.”

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor has pleaded guilty to four charges wielded against him. If convicted, he potentially faces one year behind bars.

His defence attorney has combatted Jabbari’s claims by alleging she assaulted Majors and “not the other way around.” His legal team has also suggested “racial bias” may be at play in the investigation against the actor.