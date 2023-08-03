This American Airlines pilot was ready to lay down the law.

In a viral vid shared to comedy writer Anna Leah Maltezos’ Instagram last week, a pilot could be heard firmly explaining proper airplane etiquette, much to the confusion and laughter of many of the passengers. The clip has earned a staggering 4.6 million views.

The unnamed captain was understandably not a fan of people who have phone convos on speaker or fall asleep on other passengers’ shoulders.

“Remember, the flight attendants are here for your safety,” the pilot began in his introductory speech. “After that, they’re here to make your flight more enjoyable. They’re going to take care of you guys but you will listen to what they have to say because they represent my will in the cabin, and my will is what matters.”

The pilot emphasized the importance of respect, adding: “Be nice to each other. Be respectful to each other. I shouldn’t have to say that. You people should treat people the way you want to be treated. But I have to say it every single flight because people don’t. And they’re selfish and rude and we won’t have it.”

Some passengers couldn’t fathom what was going on, asking: “What is going on?” aloud, while another slightly muttered: “Jesus!”

He also made sure to remind everyone to “put their junk where it belongs” and keeping it “out of everybody else’ way.”

Injecting a tiny dose of comedy into his speech, he concluded: “”Middle seaters, I know it stinks to be in the middle . . .You own both armrests. That is my gift to you. Welcome on board our flight.”

“The people complaining about his speech are the people that need to hear it,” commented one social media user, obviously a fan of the pilot’s speech.

“They should get this guy to write the official pre-flight checks,” chimed in another person to the tune of 16,000 likes on his comment.