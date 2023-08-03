Lizzo’s former backup dancers are responding to the “Juice” hitmaker’s statement that she posted Thursday.

The musician fired back at the claims made by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez in the lawsuit, which accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, among other things.

Los Angeles attorney Ron Zambrano — who is representing plaintiffs Davis, Williams and Rodriguez and is a partner and Employment Litigation Chair at West Coast Employment Lawyers — then said in a statement obtained by ET: “Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behaviour only adds to our clients’ emotional distress.

“The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences. While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law.”

A video did the rounds online this week showing dancer and former “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” star Davis singing Lizzo’s praises in April 2023 after the alleged incidents in the lawsuit took place, TMZ reported.

Davis said in a statement, “Of course, I wasn’t going to say anything negative about the camp while I was still in it. Right up until the last minute, I didn’t realize how bad it was and how much I was being taken advantage of.

“I just genuinely wanted to save my job. This video further explains how much I was trying to please Lizzo. But it was such a toxic work environment because throughout all the abuse, I was still trying to please her and make her think that I was good enough. This video was done before the bulk of our allegations occurred, and this was just me grasping at straws and my last attempt to make her see how committed I was to being loyal to her and her camp.”

Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Employment Lawyers, warned, “Given Lizzo is denying that any of this happened, let’s take it to trial. More witnesses are coming forward every day corroborating the plaintiffs’ allegations, so we’re looking forward to facing Lizzo and her team in court.”

See more about the lawsuit in the clip below.