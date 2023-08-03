Jisoo has found new love.

The Blackpink member is dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun, CNN confirmed, after the pair were spotted together at the actor’s agency, FN Entertainment, in Seoul.

“The two are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings. We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze,” the agency said in a statement.

Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment also released a similar statement confirming the coupling.

Since making his onscreen debut in 2014, Ahn has starred in a number of films and TV shows, including playing the lead in Netflix’s “My Name”.

Jisoo, meanwhile, has become a massive star as part of Blackpink, but has stretched out beyond K-pop to also pursue acting, appearing in the South Korean series “Snowdrop” in 2021.

It also appears romance is in the air with the members of Blackpink, after Jennie was recently spotted out holding hands with BTS member V in Paris earlier this year.