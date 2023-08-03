Amanda Stanton is having a baby!

On Thursday, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared the happy news that she and husband Michael Fogel are expecting their first child together.

“Mom + Dad 🫶🏼,” she wrote on Instagram, showing off her baby bump in photos with her husband. “Baby Fogel due in January 🤍🕊️ We have some catching up to do! I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!!”

“The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I’m finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second! 🥹,” Stanton continued. huge thank you to our families & close friends who have been so supportive, to all of you who secretly knew and were so gracious & patient with me (lol)”

She added, “Can’t wait to share the rest of this journey with you all! 🤍.”

The new baby will be Stanton’s third child. She also has two daughter with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

Staton and Fogel first started dating in 2021, and they got engaged later that year. They tied the knot in September 2022.