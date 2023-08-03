Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The trailer for the NSFW movie “Dicks: The Musical” is here.

Megan Thee Stallion makes her film debut in the upcoming flick, with the all-star ensemble also featuring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, as well as introducing Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp.

The musical — from the producers of “The Greatest Showman” — will be making it’s world premiere as the opening night film of Midnight Madness at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It’s not your average release, with Megan Thee Stallion rapping for people to “get in line, drop on your knees and suck my f**king d**k” in a track in the teaser.

“Dicks: The Musical”. Credit: A24

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Attends Wedding With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku, Sparking Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumours

A synopsis reads, “Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.”

READ MORE: ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 To Feature Musical Episode: Watch The Dance-Filled Teaser Trailer

After the musical’s TIFF premiere, it’ll debut in theatres on September 29 via A24.