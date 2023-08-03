Lil Wayne isn’t afraid of AI’s potential takeover.

The Grammy winner, 40, covered Billboard’s coveted ’50 Years of Hip-Hop’ editorial on Wednesday, and the multi-platinum-selling rapper voiced his fearlessness towards artificial intelligence’s creative capabilities in the music industry.

Lil Wayne — Photo: Ramona Rosales/Billboard

“Someone asked me about that recently. And they were trying to tell me that AI could make a voice that sounds just like me. But it’s not me, because I’m amazing,” he expressed.

“I’m like, ‘Is this AI thing going to be amazing too?’ Because I am naturally, organically amazing. I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this motherf***er.”

The rapper boasts an insanely impressive creative resume, surpassing Elvis Presley with the most solo Billboard Hot 100 entries. He’s even credited with discovering Canada’s very own chart-topper, Drake.

Wayne also shared his thoughts on his clear impact on the rap industry regarding the next generation of rappers rocking face tattoos: “Sometimes people ask me how I feel about everybody looking like me, everybody getting tattoos, etc. That’s like seeing your kid come out of the room and looking just like you; it feels amazing.”