Lil Wayne isn’t afraid of AI’s potential takeover.
The Grammy winner, 40, covered Billboard’s coveted ’50 Years of Hip-Hop’ editorial on Wednesday, and the multi-platinum-selling rapper voiced his fearlessness towards artificial intelligence’s creative capabilities in the music industry.
“Someone asked me about that recently. And they were trying to tell me that AI could make a voice that sounds just like me. But it’s not me, because I’m amazing,” he expressed.
“I’m like, ‘Is this AI thing going to be amazing too?’ Because I am naturally, organically amazing. I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this motherf***er.”
The rapper boasts an insanely impressive creative resume, surpassing Elvis Presley with the most solo Billboard Hot 100 entries. He’s even credited with discovering Canada’s very own chart-topper, Drake.
Wayne also shared his thoughts on his clear impact on the rap industry regarding the next generation of rappers rocking face tattoos: “Sometimes people ask me how I feel about everybody looking like me, everybody getting tattoos, etc. That’s like seeing your kid come out of the room and looking just like you; it feels amazing.”