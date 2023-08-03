TIFF is honouring big talent.

On Thursday, the Toronto International Festival announced the first recipients of its 2023 Tribute Awards, to be handed out during the fest in September.

The first pair of recipients will be directors Pedro Almodóvar and Spike Lee, both well-recognized lights of international filmmaking.

A Spanish filmmaker, Almodóvar is known for his brightly coloured, melodramatic films dealing with sex, relationships and much more. He has frequently worked with actors like Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas.

His films include “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!”, “All About My Mother”, “Talk To Her”, “Volver”, “Pain and Glory” and more.

“It’s a true thrill to acknowledge Pedro Almodóvar as the distinguished recipient of the Jeff Skoll Impact Media Award for 2023,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO. “Pedro has been coming to TIFF for years and each time is better than the time before. His artistic vision, bold storytelling, and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of cinema have had a profound impact on cinema. He challenges societal norms, champions diversity, and illuminates the human experience with sensitivity and grace. We applaud his contributions to cinema and celebrate his ability to inspire and provoke audiences worldwide.”

Past recipients honoured in the prestigious category include Buffy Sainte-Marie in 2022, Alanis Obomsawin in 2021 and Mira Nair in 2020.

Lee, meanwhile, broke onto the American independent scene in the ’80s with exuberant and often confrontational films like “She’s Gotta Have It” and “School Daze”, as well as the film most often cited as his masterpiece, 1989’s “Do the Right Thing”.

He also directed “Malcolm X”, “Inside Man” and “BlacKkKlansman”, for which he was nominated for Best Direct and won Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.

“The TIFF Ebert Director Award recognizes filmmakers who have exemplified greatness in their career,” said Bailey. “A foremost storyteller of our era, Spike’s body of work from ‘She’s Gotta Have It’, to ‘Do the Right Thing’, to ‘Mo’ Better Blues’, to his most recent film at TIFF 2021, ‘American Utopia’, Spike has inspired audiences and made a lasting impact on the art of filmmaking.”

Past recipients who received the Award since the TIFF Tribute Awards were introduced include Sam Mendes (2022) Denis Villeneuve (2021), Chloé Zhao (2020), and Taika Waititi (2019).

The TIFF Tribute Awards fundraising gala will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10.

TIFF 2023 runs from Sept. 7 to 17.