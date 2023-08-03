Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kourtney Kardashian is having a relaxing time in the sun.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a series of pics and videos from her trip to the beach with Travis Barker on her Instagram Story.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Growing Baby Bump In New Pics

Several of the videos were taken from what looked like her hotel room balcony, sharing images of the sunrise, the beach and more.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In another post, Kardashian and Barker’s legs were seen reclining in the sun, looking out at the cloudless day.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

READ MORE: Travis Barker Has Been Thinking Of Naming His And Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Rocky 13

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Barker is currently taking a break from Blink-182’s busy touring schedule, while Kardashian is pregnant with their first child together.