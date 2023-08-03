Kourtney Kardashian is having a relaxing time in the sun.
On Wednesday, the reality star shared a series of pics and videos from her trip to the beach with Travis Barker on her Instagram Story.
Several of the videos were taken from what looked like her hotel room balcony, sharing images of the sunrise, the beach and more.
In another post, Kardashian and Barker’s legs were seen reclining in the sun, looking out at the cloudless day.
Barker is currently taking a break from Blink-182’s busy touring schedule, while Kardashian is pregnant with their first child together.