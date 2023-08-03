Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her changing body since the arrival of her first child.

In a new Instagram post, the 37-year-old actress — who welcomed son Luai last month with husband Bader Shammas — posed in a pair of postpartum undies by Frida Mom.

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!” Lohan captioned the mirror selfie.

She then noted that, lately, her outfit of the day has been her Frida Mom postpartum underwear “because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom,” she wrote, referencing former co-star Amy Poehler’s iconic “Mean Girls” line, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

Poehler portrayed Regina George’s (Rachel McAdams) mom, June, in the popular 2004 flick, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next April.

Lohan announced she and Shammas were expecting in March 2023. On July 17, news broke that the “Parent Trap” star gave birth to their son.