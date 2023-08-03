Brett Young loves being a girl dad.

The country singer — who has been busy promoting his new album Across The Sheets, which is out August 4 — chatted to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about opening for Sam Hunt and them bonding over their love for their daughters.

Young shares daughters Presley, 3, and Rowan, 2, with wife Taylor Mills, while Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting their second baby together. They’re already parents to daughter Lucy, 1.

Young said of whether he and Hunt bonded over being girl dads: “Yeah. It’s funny, we’ve talked about it a little bit. And also our wives have seen each other on tour.

“I mean, I think it really softens you as a dude, you know, you kind of think when you’re doing well in life, you think you’re all of that. That’s the cliché expression, but you have little girls and they remind you that you’re not.”

As Hoffman mentioned “they keep you humble,” Young replied: “Yeah and they just soften you up. And, you know, the 22-year-old version of you that probably wanted to sleep till noon still wants to sleep till noon. But if you accidentally wake up at like 9 in the morning, you’re like, ‘I kind of want to see my girls,’ you know?

“So it’s, there’s a whole different element to it now and it’s fun. You just got to embrace it. You just, that is life. It’s ever changing and you know, I don’t want to be eating White Castle at 3 in the morning anymore. Those are my babies, you know. It’s a different stage of life.”

Talking about his girls loving to welcome him home from tour, Young shared, “It’s been so interesting. Our youngest Rowan just turned 2 and so she’s at an age now where she can actually come on the road. We kind of held off… With a newborn, it’s almost impossible. You just are going to ruin your life if you try to do a tour bus with a newborn.

“And we started bringing her out. And so while Presley, who’s about to turn 4, has always kind of understood my job and my life, Rowan’s just starting to get it. And so coming home now, pulling the bus up to the front steps, that’s a bus that they’ve both been on. They like want to go see their beds. ‘I want to go see my bed! Can I go see my bed?’ They come like every fourth week, so it’s not like they’re there all the time. But they’re like, ‘Can I go see my bed? Can I go see my bed?’ And so as heartwarming as it is that they’re like, ‘Daddy’s coming home!’ I know they really just want to go on the bus and see their bed.”