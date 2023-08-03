Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt are throwing on their bulletproof vests and gearing up to release their new action-packed spy-thriller, “Heart of Stone”, which hits Netflix on August 11.

Joining ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, the talented actresses, aged 38 and 30 respectively, delved into the empowering messages of fearlessness they aim to impart to their daughters while promoting this explosive thriller.

When asked what the two women hope to teach their daughters, Gadot succinctly responded: “To love themselves.”

Gadot is a loving mother to her three daughters, Alma, 11, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2, with her real estate developer husband, Yaron Varsano.

“I think it’s good for everybody – women and men as well. I think that if you love yourself and value yourself, your standards for the people that you surround yourself with is going to be better. I just think that that’s the basic for anything that is good.”

Bhatt agreed, adding that she believes women are “limited by conversation and society,” aiming to tell her daughter, Raha, almost 1: “So, the only thing I would say is, ‘There is genuinely nothing you can’t do.’ Never let anybody say that you can’t do it. So, just always say yes before you say no.”

“Heart of Stone” sees Gadot take on the role of intelligence operative Rachel Stone (alongside her highly-trained partner Parker, played by Jamie Dornan) working for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency with no political loyalties.

Bhatt plays hacker Keya Dhawan, who Gadot’s Rachel must stop from destroying the planet when she steals the agency’s powerful technological core.

Bhatt, who typically stars in Bollywood blockbusters, said she was “blessed” to work on the film and thanked her “stars on a daily basis” for bringing the opportunity into her life and career.

“I’m such a sucker for these movies. I love this genre. I mean, ‘Bond’, ‘Mission’, ‘Die Hard’. I grew up, like, admiring these films and I always want to do to like, portray one,” added Gadot.

After the success of 2017’s ‘Wonder Woman’, the actress revealed that she found the confidence to go for female-led movies, describing shooting “Heart of Stone” as a “educating, empowering, fascinating, exciting creative process.”

“Heart of Stone” shoots onto Netflix on August 11.