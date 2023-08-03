Click to share this via email

Christine Quinn waded into some drama this week.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the “Selling Sunset” alum appeared to defend the dance captain named in a lawsuit against Lizzo by three former backup dancers.

“Ok miss Quigley can party with me tho. She sounds lit ,” Quinn had written, referring to Shirlene Quigley.

Quigley is named alongside Lizzo and Big Grrl Big Touring in the lawsuit, which levels claims of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit also claims that the backup dancers were subjected to sexually denigrating behaviour and weight-shaming by Quigley and Lizzo.

Among those claims was that the plaintiff were pressured into attending a sex show in Amsterdam by Lizzo.

In the comments on Quinn’s post, users took her to task for seeming to support Quigley.

“This is an ugly ass comment,” one person wrote, according to Page Six, “Not you defending sexual harassment and religious bigotry .”

“This just confirms you were the worst person on selling sunset,” said someone else, while another commenter wrote, “Aren’t you married with a kid? Kinda embarrassing. This comment ain’t it.”

In the suit, the plaintiffs allege that Quigley was “not only vocal about her religious beliefs but took every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations,” and that despite her religious views, she would “simulate oral sex on a banana in front of the rest of the dance cast.”

Lizzo responded to the lawsuit this week, calling the claims “outrageous.”