Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson photographed at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 20, 1985.

Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson, who starred in the hit TV series “Charlie’s Angels” together, reunited more than 40 years after the series ended.

The pair caught up at Smith’s son Gaston Richmond’s wedding over the weekend, as seen in a video montage from the celebratory event that Smith, 77, shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

In the clip, the mother of the groom and Jackson, 74, are seen posing for photos alongside Smith’s husband, Brad Allen.

Smith stunned in a mint green sequin gown embellished with feathers while Jackson donned a more casual outfit, opting for white trousers and a blue shirt worn beneath a beige blazer.

“There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend!” Smith captioned her post. “I’m so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness.”

Jackson’s appearance at the outdoor wedding marks the first time she’s been photographed in public since 2009 when she attended “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Farrah Fawcett’s funeral.

“Charlie’s Angels” ran from 1976 to 1981. Jackson acted up until 2007 when she starred in an episode of “Criminal Minds”. One of her final onscreen appearances was in 2008 on Bravo’s competition series “Shear Genius”, which was hosted by Smith.

As for Smith, the actress’ last acting role was on the current-running drama series “All American”, which she starred in for two episodes. In 2019, she also made a cameo in the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot movie starring Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott.