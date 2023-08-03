Despite a strong opening for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”, the plastic-and-pink “Barbie” remains the crowned winner of Wednesday night’s box office.

The Seth Rogen-produced “Ninja Turtles” swiped $10.2 million on opening day and took home a cool $3.85 million on Tuesday night previews, reports Variety. However, “Barbie” stomped its heels firmly into Wednesday night’s box office, taking the lead with $12.8 million.

As the weekend rolls out, “Ninja Turtles” is expected to garner $35 million to $45 million over its first five days, but it’ll still be competing for second place – alongside Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” – as “Barbie” is projected to be the Queen of the silver screen for the third weekend in a row.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ken, has already earned the title of North America’s second highest-grossing movie of the year – first going to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” – with a current gross of $394 million. Globally, it stands tall at $811 million.

Also opening this weekend is Warner Bros.’ monstrous shark thriller “Meg 2: The Trench”, which saw its first movie in 2018 become an unexpected global smash, raking in $530 million at the international ticket booth.