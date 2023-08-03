“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is turning up the heat with a third season of the global hit series coming to Prime Video.

Today, the streamer announced that a 10-episode third season of the breakout success has been greenlit amid season two, which premiered last month.

Though fans will have to wait for a premiere date, the Amazon Original series — based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han — will premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

READ MORE: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2: Christopher Briney And Gavin Casalegno Tease ‘Head On Conflict’ Between The Fisher Brothers

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios said in a statement. “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to.”

Season three was officially greenlit ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Production will not begin until after labor negotiations with those unions have been resolved.

READ MORE: Gavin Casalegno And Christopher Briney On The Love ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Fans Gave The Fisher Brothers: ‘We’re So Blessed’

Season two of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” — a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers — is one of the 10 most watched seasons of any series ever on Prime Video and more than doubled season one’s viewership within three days of launch.

Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18.