Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot, co-stars of upcoming Netflix series “Heart of Stone”, say they are both game for a Bollywood venture next.

When ET Canada’s Sangita Patel asked Gadot if she’ll think about starring in a Hindi movie, she quickly replies, “Yes, certainly.”

Bhatt, currently basking in the success of her Bollywood movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, added, “We’re already working on it. It’s going to be a massive thing. I’m producing it. Gal’s going to star and obviously there’s going to a song.”

READ MORE: ‘Heart Of Stone’ Co-Stars Gal Gadot And Alia Bhatt Share Their Formula To Raising Daughters, Talk About Women In Action Genre

Bhatt, who describes her dance skills as “highly average” also talked to ET Canada about some of the “craziest things” she has done – which involved dancing with a broken leg and torn ligament.

“I’m very injury prone. I mean for some reason all the things that have crazy things that I’ve done are all work related, but I’m very injury prone. So, I have had to do a lot of dance sequences either with a broken foot or torn ligament or torn casts. But there was this time that I tore my glute muscle,” Bhatt says.

“It was because I was running for four days. It was not nice because I couldn’t sit on a chair for two nights. And basically, I was kneeling on chairs. So, I will never forget that story because it was just like a great lesson to myself that I need to, like, be more careful,” she added.

Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan in ‘Heart Of Stone’. — Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix

In her Hollywood debut, Bhatt plays the role of hacker Keya Dhawan, who Gadot’s Rachel Stone must stop from destroying the planet when she steals the agency’s powerful technological core.

READ MORE: ‘Heart Of Stone’ Trailer: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan And Alia Bhatt Star In Thrilling Spy Film

Speaking of her experience of working in Hollywood, Bhatt told ET Canada, “Honestly, I feel so grateful and so blessed. I thank my stars on a daily basis that I met such wonderful people and I had such a wonderful crew, a wonderful producer slash co-star working with Jamie (actor Jamie Dornan) and everyone.”

Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in ‘Heart Of Stone’. — Image credi: Robert Viglasky/Netflix

“I think it’s literally what dreams are made of. I feel that on a daily basis… whenever I’m on the set. I keep fingers crossed that people like the film and everything goes well. But for me, the process was always already a super hit,” Bhatt concluded.

“Heart of Stone” releases on Netflix on August 11.