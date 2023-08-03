Pedro Almodóvar’s “Strange Way of Life” is coming to theatres.

The Spanish director’s short film, which had its world premiere in May at the Cannes Film Festival, will hit theatres in New York City and Los Angeles on October 4.

Sony Pictures Classics will also expand the film nationwide on October 6.

READ MORE: First Look At Pedro Pascal & Ethan Hawke In ‘Strange Way Of Life’, Latest From Director Pedro Almodóvar

The film, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, will play alongside Almodóvar’s 2020 Tilda Swinton-led short film, “The Human Voice”. The two shorts, both distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, are Almodóvar’s only English-language projects to date.

“Strange Way of Life” centres on two gunmen who reunite after several years. In the film, “a man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen,” reads the synopsis.

READ MORE: Pedro Pascal Says It Was ‘Without Question’ To Star In Upcoming Queer Western Film ‘Strange Way Of Life’

“Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting,” the synopsis continues, “but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship….”

“Strange Way of Life” also stars Pedro Casablanc, Manu Ríos, George Steane, José Condessa, Jason Fernández and Sara Sálamo, whose characters are all costumed by Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.

Earlier today, it was announced that TIFF will be honouring Almodóvar at the festival’s Tribute Awards next month with the Jeff Skoll Impact Media Award.