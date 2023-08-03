Cardi B’s criminal battery investigation has been dropped.

The rapper’s lawyers confirmed the case update in a statement to TMZ on Thursday. In addition, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the same to ET.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” the LVMPD shared in a statement on Thursday. “No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

Cardi B’s legal team — lawyers Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld — told TMZ. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

The battery case was opened following Cardi’s Las Vegas performance at Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday, in which she threw a microphone into the crowd after asking the audience to splash water on her to cool her down from the heat. When someone whipped a cup filled with an unknown liquid and ice at her, Cardi tossed the mic at the person; however, it bounced back and hit another concertgoer, who filed a police report.

TMZ reports that the case was never referred to the D.A., bringing cops to the conclusion that Cardi didn’t commit a criminal offence.