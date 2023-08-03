Aida Osman as Shawna and KaMillion as Mia in "Rap Sh!t" season 2.

“Rap Sh!t” season 2 — which was set to return in one week from now, on August 10 — has been pushed back due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The comedy series’ new season 2 premiere date is November 9, in which it’ll debut with two new episodes, followed by weekly drops until the finale on December 21. Max announced the schedule change on Thursday.



The new premiere date offers a sign of hope that the show’s studio — Warner Bros. Discovery — anticipates that labor conflicts between the unions representing writers and actors and the major studios could be resolved by then.

Season 2 of “Rap Sh!t” — created and executive produced by Issa Rae — “follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group,” as per the official logline. “In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.”





The upcoming season also stars Jonica Booth (Chastity), RJ Cyler (Lamont), Daniel Augustin (Maurice), and Jaboukie Young-White (Francois Boom).

Check out the teaser for “Rap Sh!t” season 2 in the clip below.