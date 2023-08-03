Nick Viall is spilling the beans on his “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” co-star Tom Sandoval.

Following the announcement of the reality competition series’ season 2 cast earlier this week, Viall shared his impression of Sandoval, given that filming for the show began after news broke of his affair back in March — the reality star cheated on his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss, who now goes by her birth name Rachel.

On the latest episode of Nick’s “Viall Files” podcast, the “Bachelor” alum claimed that Sandoval, 40, smuggled in some photos of him and Leviss while filming “Special Forces” in New Zealand, even though it was prohibited.

“He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel and he showed them to the cast, for what’s that worth,” Viall, 42, said. “You weren’t allowed to sneak things in. I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancée] Natalie [Joy] and I.”

While Viall noted that he “could have tried” to sneak in his own personal photos, he “just didn’t,” whereas Sandoval “went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around.”

The “Bachelor” franchise star added that Sandoval gave the impression of “a guy who cared” about Leviss amid the controversy surrounding their affair.

“Honestly, the conversations with the cast were kinda, like, ‘Well, f**k, you might as well go for it.’” Viall recalled. “There seemed to be some real reluctance about [whether] the public would allow them to be together, but he came across to me…as someone who still had feelings and cared about Rachel.

“He seemed emotionally invested in Rachel in an environment where he wasn’t incentivized to portray that narrative,” Viall noted.

He also got the impression that Sandoval was “definitely very nervous” to partake in “Special Forces”.

“I think there was a little bit of buzz [surrounding him]…Some people knew him, some people knew about him,” Viall said of their fellow recruits and co-stars. “I have so much to say, I don’t know how much I can give away. Tom is an interesting guy, I’ll say that much. A unique individual.

“I spent a lot of time with Tom,” he pointed out before recalling one of their conversations: “There was one time I was in a Jeep [with] just Tom and I, and we’re constantly mic’d and there’s cameras everywhere. And I had the podcast episode I wanted to have with Tom on this in a Jeep.

“[The show] wasn’t about sticking to your grudges, it was about teamwork and working together and overlooking whatever judgment you had about someone,” Viall explained. “You were forced to get along.”

“Special Forces” began shooting months after Sandoval’s affair with Leviss broke the internet and delayed his return to filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. During the “VPR” season 10 reunion, which aired in May, Sandoval and Leviss admitted that they’re both still in love with one another despite everything that went down.

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” season 2 premieres September 25 on Fox.