“Guardians of the Galaxy” could have looked a lot different if things had gone another direction when it came to casting.

Recently, Adam Brody sat down for a chat with the “Just for Variety” podcast, and opened up about the time he read for the role of Peter Quill — a.k.a. Star-Lord — in James Gunn’s cosmic adventure installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I wanted that one,” Brody said of the role, which eventually went to Chris Pratt, whom the “O.C.” alum admitted was a “better fit” for the part, ultimately.

“He is bigger, stronger, but tonally, I really dug it,” Brody lamented.

Pratt starred as the space-faring smuggler and thief who stole fans’ hearts when the first film hit theaters in 2014.

He went on to reprise the role in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Avengers: End Game”, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”, and finally “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, which came out earlier this year.

Before Pratt was cast in the role — which he was offered a chance to read for but initially declined — several other actors, apart from Brody, were considered for the smart-talking, handsome, affable space pirate with a heart of gold.

Joel Edgerton, Jack Houston, Eddie Redmayne, Michael Rosenbaum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zachary Levi, Glenn Howerton, Jim Sturgess, John Gallagher Jr. and even Lee Pace — who was later cast as the film’s primary antagonist, Ronan the Accuser — all read for the role.

However, once Gunn and Pratt met face to face, the future was sealed.

