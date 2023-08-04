Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, has shared an update on the Canadian singer’s health amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine revealed the devastating diagnosis back in December, before she was forced to cancel the remaining dates of her “Courage World Tour” in May as she deals with the rare neurological disorder.

Claudette recently spoke to Le Journal de Montreal, revealing that their sister, Linda, had moved into Celine’s home to help. Despite not being able to find a medicine that works as of yet, the family remain hopeful.

Celine also lives with her three sons René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson.

Claudette shared, “When I call her and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard. She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,” Hello! reported.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

Claudette added that Celine has been working hard to get back on stage at some point in the future.

She said of her rehabilitation, “We trust her. It’s innate to her, she’s disciplined in every area of her life… We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.”

Stiff Person Syndrome causes severe and persistent muscle spasms.

Back in December, the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker fought back tears as she told fans she’d been left with no choice but to cancel tour dates so she could concentrate on her health.

Dion apologized for taking so long to reach out to fans regarding the diagnosis, saying: “As you know I have always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say everything before, but I am ready now.

“I have been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and talk about everything I have been going through.”

She said the condition was “very rare” and only affects about one in a million people.