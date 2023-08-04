Meghan Markle seems like she’s having a nice birthday week.

The Duchess of Sussex marked her special day on Friday by heading out to dinner with Prince Harry on Wednesday.

The pair were all smiles as they were spotted leaving celeb hotspot Tre Lune — a favourite with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, with the latter visiting the restaurant on the same evening as the Sussexes — in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

Harry and Meghan were joined by their friend Matt Cohen for the Montecito outing.

“From what I gathered, they enjoyed their food and had a nice time,” a source told People.

As Meghan celebrated seeing in another year, People recently spoke to a family insider who said Harry and Meghan seem “really happy together” after stepping back as senior members of the royal family back in March 2020.

The source told the mag, “Harry seems to be embracing this life he has with Meghan and knows it’s a very different one than he had before, of course.

“Meghan does seem to run the household and make the decisions, but it’s not that he bends for her. It’s just a dynamic that works for them, and maybe one that he needs after everything he’s been through,” the insider added.