Ricky Martin is opening up about his recent split from his 38-year-old husband, Jwan Yosef.

The 51-year-old singer recently spoke with Telemundo‘s Lourdes Collazo and confessed that his separation from Yosef started before the pandemic.

“When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process,” said Martin in the interview, which was translated by Hola!. “Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.”

Last month, the couple shared on their respective Instagram accounts that they were going their separate ways after six years of marriage. Martin welcomed Matteo and Valentino with the help of a surrogate in 2008. He is also father to daughter Lucia, 4, son Renn, 3, whom he shares with Yosef.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children — preserving and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” read the statement in both English and Spanish.

“Our greatest desire now it to continue having a health family dynamic and a relationship centred on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children,” the statement continued. “As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter in our lives. Ricky and Jwan.”

Although the couple decided to end their marriage, Martin told the outlet they are doing great.

“We look into each other’s eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together,” he said of his relationship with his ex, ensuring they are “better than ever.”

“My children never saw a fight between Jwan and me,” he noted. “That’s why it’s like, ‘Are you going to divorce, are you going to separate, how?’ Because we resolved our differences with a good talk, maybe in our room.”

As for how the kids took the breakup, Martin said, “When we told them, it was like, ‘Well, Dad, are you OK, are you happy? Is this the decision? Don’t do it for us, we’re OK.'”

When asked if he’s open to marriage again, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer joked, “Take it easy! It was seven or eight years (with Jwan). I want to have a good time, I want to enjoy life… Let’s take it easy, but yes, I do see myself in another relationship.”

“I’m not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship, I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity,” the actor shared.

The GRAMMY-winning singer and the conceptual artist met in 2015 via Instagram, and were married in 2017.

