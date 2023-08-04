There have been reports suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been left out of a Balmoral family gathering to mark the 1-year anniversary since the Queen’s death. However, ET Canada understands that’s not the case.

It’s understood there are no plans for the royals to get together, either for a public event, or a private family gathering, to mark the anniversary.

The late Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on September 8, 2022.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Enjoy Date Night At Celeb Hotspot Ahead Of Duchess’ 42nd Birthday

It’s thought King Charles and Queen Camilla and family will be spending the day quietly and privately.

The Sun had reported on Thursday that Harry and Meghan had been “snubbed” from a family gathering at Balmoral in Scotland, despite them heading to Düsseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games around that time.

ET Canada has contacted an Archewell spokesperson for comment.

Harry’s relationship with his brother Prince William and father Charles has been up and down to say the least over the past few years.

READ MORE: Judge Allows Prince Harry’s Snooping Lawsuit Against Publisher Of The Sun Tabloid To Go To Trial

Things were said to have hit a new low between them after Harry and Meghan released their Netflix documentary in December and Harry then released his tell-all memoir Spare the following month.

Despite the ongoing headlines surrounding the Sussexes and the royals, a source told People Harry and Meghan are now just focusing on raising their kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, in Montecito, California, where they live.

“The situation with [Harry’s] father and brother is still very difficult for him,” the source told the mag. “Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now.”