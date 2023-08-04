Longtime character actor Mark Margolis died on Thursday at New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital following a short illness, according to multiple reports. He was 83.

Perhaps best known for his role as paralyzed mob enforcer Hector “Tio” Salamanca on “Breaking Bad” — and later, “Better Call Saul” — Margolis got his start studying under Stella Adler at the Actors Studio. He began acting in the mid-1970s, before his breakthrough role as Alberto the Shadow in 1983’s iconic crime epic “Scarface”.

Other memorable performances included his roles as intimidating landlord Mr. Shickadance in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and HIV-infected mob boss Antonio Nappa on “Oz”. Margolis was a particular favourite of director Darren Aronofsky, appearing in six of his films: “Pi”, “Requiem for a Dream”, “The Fountain”, “The Wrestler”, “Black Swan” and “Noah”.

His final acting performance was a “Breaking Bad” reunion of sorts, as he appeared in two episodes of the Bryan Cranston-led legal drama “Your Honor” earlier this year.

Margolis is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, his son, actor and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis, and two grandchildren.

