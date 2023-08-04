Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been spotted on another date amid those romance rumours.

After being seen having an apparent sleepover at his Los Angeles home last month, an eyewitness told Page Six how they also recently enjoyed a romantic sushi date in New York City not long after.

The pair were said to have enjoyed a “private and ensconced” dinner for two at Sushi Azabu in NYC’s Tribeca neighbourhood on July 28.

The source said, “I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in,” adding that staff immediately took the former NFL star to a “private room.”

The eyewitness claimed to have then been “outside, chatting with some friends,” when they saw “Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room.”

“It was just the two of them,” the insider recalled. “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.”

The other diners reportedly didn’t fuss over the stars, with Brady being “dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.”

The source said that Shayk was dressed “much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation.”

The outing came after Brady — who finalized his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage — picked up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air a few days before the sushi date, before driving them to his Los Angeles home, Page Six claimed an eyewitness told them at the time.

Brady then reportedly dropped Shayk back at the hotel the following day after the pair emerged around 9:30 a.m.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback then picked up Shayk again to return to his house. As the pair were stopped at a red light, he was seen touching her face affectionately in images and video footage shared by Page Six.

Brady and Shayk were both in attendance at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad’s wedding to Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, in May.

Page Six then reported that Shayk — who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper — made “a beeline” for the sportsman at the star-studded bash. However, the supermodel’s rep denied the claims, calling them “totally fictional.”